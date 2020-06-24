The 27 worst movie sequels of all time

Warner Bros. ‘The Hangover Part II.’

Some movies just shouldn’t have a sequel.

We look back on 27 sequels that should never have been made.

See where movies like “Zoolander 2,” “Son of the Mask,” “Terminator Genisys,” and “The Godfather: Part III” land on our list.

Bad sequels are certainly not a new trend in Hollywood – there are decades upon decades of terrible movie follow-ups.

Who could forget the sequel to “The Hangover” (I’m not even going to bring up part three)? Or Ben Stiller deciding to make another “Zoolander” movie. I can even just type one word and it will give you chills: “Glass.” And let’s not leave out perhaps one of the biggest sequel misfires of them all, “The Godfather: Part III.”

Here are 27 of the worst sequels of all time:

“Basic Instinct 2”

Sony David Morrissey and Sharon Stone in ‘Basic Instinct 2.’

14 years after the steamy original, someone decided to see if lightning could strike twice. It didn’t.

Sharon Stone returns to play crime novelist (and serial killer) Catherine Tramell, but with no Michael Douglas acting across from her – and a bewildering plot – the movie is an absolute dud.

“Batman & Robin”

Warner Bros. Arnold Schwarzenegger in ‘Batman & Robin.’

It’s arguably the movie that put the nail in the coffin for this Batman franchise.

The incredibly bizarre costumes. The strange set design. Arnold Schwarzenegger as Mr. Freeze. Yeah, that’s late-1990s superhero movies in a nutshell, and director Joel Schumacher drove us headfirst into the madness.

“Blues Brothers 2000”

Universal Pictures (L-R) Dan Aykrody and John Goodman in ‘Blues Brothers 2000.’

Talk about a sequel no one wanted! Eighteen years after director John Landis and stars John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd created one of the greatest comedy musicals of all time with “The Blues Brothers,” Landis and Aykroyd went and polluted the legacy with this awful sequel.

There are just some things that aren’t redeemable.

“Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2”

Artisan Entertainment Joe Berlinger’s ‘Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2.’

Making a sequel to one of the greatest found-footage movies of all time led to a very conventional horror sequel with a director known best for making documentary films, Joe Berlinger (who has said since that the movie was taken away from him by the studio). The result is a how-to on making a bad sequel.

“Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason”

Universal Studios and Studio Canal and Miramax Film Corp. Renée Zellweger in ‘Bridge Jones: The Edge of Reason.’

This is still probably the strangest plot left turn I’ve ever watched. In a franchise that is built around fun relationship comedy troupes, for the sequel, Bridget Jones ends up in a Thai prison after authorities found cocaine in a gift she was asked to pack in her suitcase.

I’m still baffled by this plot twist.

“Caddyshack II”

Warner Bros. (L-R) Jackie Mason and Chevy Chase in ‘Caddyshack II.’

Some comedies should never try to be given a sequel, and this is definitely one of them.

Attempting to do another zany comedy on the golf course, but this time with a better animatronic golfer, what we get a lot of tired jokes from Jackie Mason and Chevy Chase looking like he’s just there to collect a check.

“Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd”

New Line Cinema (L-R) Derek Richardson and Eric Christian Olsen in ‘Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd.’

Though the Farrelly brothers wanted no involvement in a sequel that looked at their “Dumb & Dumber” characters in high school, that didn’t stop New Line from coming up with their own. This is one of the rare instances when someone should have listened to the Farrellys.

“A Good Day to Die Hard”

Fox Bruce Willis in ‘A Good Day to Die Hard.’

Though we thought it wouldn’t get any worse after 2007’s “Live Free or Die Hard,” it turns out it actually can with this movie. By this point in the franchise, Bruce Willis isn’t going through the motions as John McClane, he’s sleepwalking.

“Glass”

Universal Pictures Bruce Willis in ‘Glass.’

After M. Night Shyamalan gave us “Split,” which turned out to be a surprise sequel to his 2000 hit “Unbreakable,” audiences were super excited to see all the characters converge for this movie.

But Shyamalan could not repeat the success of “Split.” Instead, we got a frustratingly bad superhero movie that wants to be so grounded in reality that the director had one of his main characters die by drowning in a puddle.

“The Godfather: Part III”

Paramount Pictures via YouTube screengrab Al Pacino in ‘The Godfather: Part III.’

When you go and make arguably the greatest sequel of all time, it’s likely a studio is going to throw money at you until you finally make a third. That’s what happened to director Francis Ford Coppola.

After making two of the most memorable movies ever, he tried to go for the hat trick. And though the (presumably) final feature-length tale of the Corleone family has grown in acceptance over the years, it still is hard to watch.

“Grease 2”

Paramount Pictures Maxwell Caulfield and Michelle Pfeiffer in ‘Grease 2.’

If you thought the original didn’t have any kind of plot then you’ll be amazed by how little the characters do in the sequel. Obviously the songs are why you’re watching it in the first place, but none of them come close to the classics in the first movie.

“The Hangover Part II”

Warner Bros. Pictures (L-R) Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms, and Zach Galifianakis in ‘The Hangover Part II.’

“The Hangover” sequel is an example of a studio starving to make a hit into a franchise. “Part II” pretty much goes through the same jokes as the first one but this time set in Thailand. Honestly, the movie really has no reason to exist. Oh, they made a “Part III,” by the way.

“Hot Tub Time Machine 2”

Paramount Pictures and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures (L-R) Calrk Duke, Rob Corddry, and Craig Robinson in ‘Hot Tub Time Machine 2.’

Adam Scott replacing John Cusack in the sequel should be the first indication that this movie wasn’t gonna cut it. And things get worse the deeper you get into this awful time travel comedy that destroys everything great about the original movie.

“Independence Day: Resurgence”

Fox (L-R) Jeff Goldblum and Liam Hemsworth in ‘Independence Day: Resurgence.’

Will Smith had no problem skipping the sequel to one of his biggest blockbuster hits. And it proved to be the right choice as we have to sit and watch poor Jeff Goldblum try to carry a sequel that had no business getting made.

“Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull”

Paramount (L-R) Harrison Ford and Shia LaBeouf in ‘Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.’

A big reason I’m sceptical about another Indian Jones movie is that I still can’t get rid of the bad taste of the last one. The end of “Crystal Skull” is the worst footage I’ve ever seen Steven Spielberg make. Many others are still baffled by the movie, too.

“Little Fockers”

Universal (L-R) Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller in ‘Little Fockers.’

This third movie in the “Meet the Parents” franchise is the perfect example of audience exhaustion.

After two movies where Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro throw dirty looks at one another, by the third movie we all were just ready for this thing to end.

“The Lost World: Jurassic Park”

Universal Pictures Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Lost World: Jurassic Park.’

This marks the final movie in the “Jurassic Park” franchise that Steven Spielberg directed (though he’s been heavily involved as a producer in the movies since).

It is laughably awful. Despite Spielberg’s undisputed greatness, this movie proved that the franchise needed new blood at the helm.

“The Matrix Reloaded”/”The Matrix Revolutions”

Warner Bros. Keanu Reeves in ‘The Matrix: Reloaded.’

After “The Matrix” became a sensation it was obvious there would be another movie. And what we got was a massive story that they had to break up into two movies to tell.

The hype was so big around Neo and his quest to become “The One” that the result never could live up to all our expectations.

“Son of the Mask”

New Line Cinema Jamie Kennedy in ‘Son of the Mask.’

Jamie Kennedy attempts to do his best Jim Carrey impression and turns out a performance that can only be described as Razzie-worthy (in fact, he was nominated, but the award went that year to Rob Schneider for “Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo”).

“Speed 2: Cruise Control”

Twentieth Century Fox Sandra Bullock and Jason Patric in ‘Speed 2: Cruise Control.’

With a title like that, it’s not hard to figure out why Keanu Reeves said no to the sequel. But seriously, he was out long before the studio probably thought up this awful thing, that’s become regarded as one of the worst event films ever made.

It’s hard to believe a movie could veer so far from its original’s style and originality. But this one pulled it off.

“Spider-Man 3”

Sony Pictures / Columbia Sam Raimi’s ‘Spider-Man 3.’

By the third film in the Sam Raimi era of the web slinger, you could see the burnout from the director and his two leads, Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst. The movie didn’t have the same life as the previous two and Venom couldn’t even grab audiences’ attentions.

“Superman IV: The Quest for Peace”

Warner Bros. (L-R) Gene Hackman, Jon Cryer, and Christopher Reeve in ‘Superman IV: The Quest for Peace.’

The late 1980s was an interesting time. We were coming out of the Cold War and peace was a big theme throughout the world. So why wouldn’t we make a movie where Superman collects all the nuclear weapons the world ever created and throws them into the sun?

The problem is we got a poorly produced movie with lame special effects and yawn-inducing action sequences.

“Teen Wolf Too”

Atlantic Releasing Corporation Jason Bateman in ‘Teen Wolf Too.’

In this sequel to the popular 1985 high school movie starring Michael J. Fox, this time Jason Bateman tries to take the spotlight. But it in no way captures the same magic of laughs and teen hijinks that the Fox movie had.

“Terminator Genisys”

Paramount Emilia Clarke and Jai Courtney in ‘Terminator Genisys.’

There have been a lot of “Terminator” movies that haven’t been good, but this one is awful.

Starring Emilia Clarke as Sarah Connor and Arnold Schwarzenegger returning once more as the terminator, this movie with its time travel plot is instantly forgettable after watching it.

“Transformers: The Last Knight”

Paramount Pictures Michael Bay’s ‘Transformers: The Last Knight.’

Though this movie has Mark Wahlberg swinging around a huge sword and the movie opening with Stanley Tucci playing a drunk Merlin, the latest Michael Bay-directed “Transformers” movie is a mess of forgettable action sequences and mind-numbing CGI.

“Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps”

20th Century Fox (L-R) Michael Douglas and Shia LaBeouf in ‘Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps.’

Some sequels miss their window and that’s what happened with Oliver Stone’s return to the world of Wall Street.

Gordon Gekko trying to get back into the game after serving jail time didn’t have the edge of the original. Perhaps because the stocks and banking world had more of an appeal to audiences in the gluttonous 1980s than in the financially strapped 2000s.

“Zoolander 2”

Wilson Webb/Paramount Pictures Ben Stiller and Penélope Cruz in ‘Zoolander 2.’

Chalk this one up to another great comedy that has no business having a sequel.

15 years after the original, Ben Stiller finally gave in to everyone asking him if there would be another “Zoolander” and went and made one. It was a big mistake. It’s not like the original had some kind of enthralling plot, but compared to its sequel it makes that one look like “Citizen Kane.”

