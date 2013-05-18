The 20 Worst Airlines In The World

Air travel can be a miserable experience these days — especially when you are flying economy class.



Since nothing is worse than being stuck in a small uncomfortable seat with limited leg room, terrible food, and rude service, we think the in-flight experience is the most important factor in enjoying your flight.

We ranked the 20 worst airlines for flying economy in the world, based on the most unpleasant in-flight experiences.

To compile this list, we looked at dozens of major international airlines that fly long-haul routes and have economy class seats. We looked at ratings (scored on a scale of one to five) from leading airline reviewer Skytrax for seat comfort, in-flight entertainment, cabin cleanliness and condition, quality of meals served, and service efficiency.

We included passenger reviews for each airline (scored out of 10) also from Skytrax.

We adjusted each measure to be out of 100, and averaged them to produce a final score that reflects the overall in-flight experience. Ratings are out of 100 points.

