The 10 Worst Airlines In The World

Overall: 11.49

Food: 10.56

Service: 12.15

Comfort: 11.75

Based in Madrid, Spain, this airline harbors a number of complaints about service.

Said reviewers on AirlineQuality.com:

'You get the impression they don't enjoy their jobs much.'

'Incredibly uncomfortable seats, poor food, rude staff who just wanted to get the meal service out of the way so they could stand at the rear of the plane and chat amongst themselves. No seat-back TVs. The only good thing was a good in-flight magazine.'

According to the survey, the food is not very good. The Zagat score for food was a mere 10.56 out of 30. (This is pretty high when compared to some of the other airlines that follow on this list).

In July 2010, British Airways announced a merger with Iberia. Hopefully, the merger will bring some much needed improvements on board.

Note: Zagat describes a 0-9 rating as 'poor-to-fair'; 10-15 as 'fair-to-good'; 16-19 as 'good-to-very good'; 20-25 as 'very good-to-excellent'; and 26-30 as 'excellent to perfect'.



