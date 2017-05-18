8 of the worst pieces of career advice for recent grads

Go directly to grad school. Do not pass go. Do not collect $US200.

Of course, pursuing grad school straightaway is a great option for many recent grads. However, it's not for everyone. And it's one expensive delaying tactic if you're only doing it because you don't know what you want to do in your life.

International business speaker and author of 'The Humour Advantage' Michael Kerr advises college graduates to thoroughly research and think about grad school before taking the plunge.

'If you are truly passionate about pursuing a career that requires additional education that's one thing, but staying in school or returning for an advanced degree as a holding pattern or as a default can lead to you racking up a huge amount of debt without necessarily gaining you any long term career advantage and earning potential, and may cause you to forestall many of your bigger life goals,' says Kerr.