Business Insider's 10 Worst Ads Of 2013

Perrier This Perrier ad is so much worse than you think it’s going to be.

It was another banner year for terrible advertising. And while “badvertising” is often the specialty of small or local businesses, 2013 saw several major brands produce really awful commercials and promotions.

Skip straight to the list >

Our rogues’ gallery includes Pepsi, Perrier, Ford, Facebook and Home Depot.

How many of these turkeys did you see? (Here’s last year’s for comparison.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.