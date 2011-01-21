Worried That No One's Paying Attention To Him, Rick Santorum Says Obama Shouldn't Support Abortion Because He's Black

Remember Rick Santorum?



Apparently he’s considering running for president again. Though, you’d certainly never guess it from this quote. Oh wait. Yes you would, because as we’ve spent the last year learning over and over again, people running for office say exceptionally outrageous things in the hopes of getting some attention.

The fact that has thus far failed to work (cf. Sharron Angle, Christine O’Donnell, Alan Grayson) apparently hasn’t made much of an impression on Santorum.

Here’s what he had to say on CNS News yesterday about Obama’s views on abortion.

“The question is — and this is what Barack Obama didn’t want to answer — is that human life a person under the Constitution? And Barack Obama says no. Well if that person — human life is not a person, then — I find it almost remarkable for a black man to say, ‘we’re going to decide who are people and who are not people.'”

Remarkable indeed. If you care to watch it the video is below.



