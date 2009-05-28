Climate Conference Means Big Business For Prostitutes

Politicians and businessmen gathered in Copenhagen to talk about a warming planet during the day, did little to cool the planet come nightfall, as they got hot and heavy with Denmark’s finest ladies of the night.



Scott Anderson, author of Green sceptic, calls it “The Green Light District”:

Politiken.dk (via Drudge): Nyhedsbrevet 3F called various escort agencies and prostitutes to hear whether they had been busier than normal during the climate conference – and all agreed; summits in Copenhagen are good for the economy.

Dorit Otzen, who leads Reden International says that major events in Copenhagen attract more sex workers.

“A lot of men in one place means more work for prostitutes. At the same time we have a government that will not ban prostitution, so in fact we invite visitors to avail themselves of prostitutes,” Otzen says.

