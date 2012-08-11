Worm Robot Can Wiggle Out Of Tough Situations

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Researchers at MIT built this worm-like robot to move using peristalsis like a real earthworm. The alternating squeezing and stretching action of the robot slowly helps it creep forward. Another great thing: because of its construction, the robot can take a beating, the MIT press release says:

The robot, made almost entirely of soft materials, is remarkably resilient: Even when stepped upon or bludgeoned with a hammer, the robot is able to inch away, unscathed.

Because of this, the researchers say they could use the robot would be great for navigating tough terrain or squeezing through tight spaces.

See the video for more about how they made the worm-bot.

