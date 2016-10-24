This worm-like robot is under development for robotic surgery

The Single-Actuator Wave robot, or SAW, is a robot that travels by moving its body parts in a wave-like motion. Although the robot functions differently from how a worm would manoeuvre, it surely looks like one. SAW is an ongoing project developed by a team from Ben-Gurion University of Negev. Team members include David Zarrouk, Nir Degani, Ilanit Waxman, Moshe Mann, Tal Yehuda, Nissan Jerbi, and Amotz Hess.

