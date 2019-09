Getty/Michael Regan

Mining services company WorleyParsons is down more than 25% after a shock earnings revision.

After telling the market it expected growth at its recent AGM, the company this morning announced it now expects NPAT to be 20% lower than last year.

And now it is getting creamed.

The stock was down 25.24% just before the close this afternoon.

