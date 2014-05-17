Here Are The Hottest And Coldest Stock Markets In The World Right Now

Bespoke Investment Group is out with an informative table showing the performance of stock markets in 75 countries, ranked by year-to-date performance.

In pole position: Dubai, which has gained more than 50% on the year. Qatar, Argentina, and Bulgaria follow.

In last place: Japan and Russia, which have both fallen more than 13%. You also may want to avoid Jamaican-listed equities.

The chart also shows quarter-to-date change. Check it out:

