Worldwide Smartphone Shipments Could Surpass 300 Mill By 2011

Analysts expect smartphones to represent a growing portion of overall mobile phone shipments over the next 3-5 years. We believe enterprise will contribute to this trend as more people use smartphones for business purposes.



For example, Oppenheimer estimates smartphone shipments should exceed 300 million by 2011- about double the amount of shipments made in 2008.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.