Worldwide Smartphone Shipments Could Surpass 300 Mill By 2011

Rory Maher, CFA

Analysts expect smartphones to represent a growing portion of overall mobile phone shipments over the next 3-5 years.  We believe enterprise will contribute to this trend as more people use smartphones for business purposes.

For example, Oppenheimer estimates smartphone shipments should exceed 300 million by 2011- about double the amount of shipments made in 2008.

Worldwide Smartphone Shipments

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.