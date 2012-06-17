New Evidence: Mobile WILL Be Bigger Than The Internet

Photo: Illustration by Business Insider

The trend isn’t surprising, but maybe its strength is. Cisco says mobile data traffic is exploding and nearly tripled last year. (LA Times)A few points worth paying attention to:



Two thirds of data traffic will come from video, Cisco predicts, as video calling enters the mainstream. (We’re sceptics that video calling will take off, but it’s not impossible.)

Wireless traffic is already bigger than the internet was in 2000. Yes kids, mobile WILL be bigger than the fixed internet.

Mobile is exploding EVERYWHERE. Here in the West with smartphones and faster mobile broadband speeds, but also in the developing world where people are leapfrogging the fixed internet and going straight to mobile.

