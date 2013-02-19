An Amazing Worldwide Map Of Apple's Suppliers

Photo: ChinaFile

ChinaFile has taken Apple’s official list of suppliers, which the company publishes as a gesture towards transparency, and turned it into an interactive map.That lets you see at a glance that while Apple heavily depends on Asian suppliers, it’s not as concentrated in China as one might think.



It’s fascinating to zoom in on southern China to see all the suppliers clustered in and around Shenzhen and Guangdong. But you can also zoom out to get an idea of Apple’s efforts to diversify its supplier base—for example, through Foxconn’s Brazilian subsidiary, which manufactures iPads and iPhones for the company.

See the map for yourself on ChinaFile >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.