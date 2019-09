Shocking chart from Jeffery Gundlach’s “Fall of the Roman Empire” presentation.



Looks like the global central banks’ balance sheet expansion is only in the first inning. Not by choice but by necessity.

Freakin’ stunning!

Click on chart to enlarge and for better resolution.

