O'Reilly To Grill Lou Dobbs!

Lou Dobbs will sit down with none other than Bill O’Reilly for an exclusive post-CNN interview, Fox News has announced.

Dobbs abruptly resigned from CNN on Wednesday, fueling chatter that he was headed for the noisier pastures of Fox News or Fox Business.

A Fox spokeswoman confirms Dobbs will discuss “his resignation, his career and views on immigration.” Repeating a previous statement, she reaffirms: “We have not had any discussions with Lou Dobbs for Fox News or Fox Business.”

From his perch as CNN’s 7 p.m. anchor, Dobbs viewed himself as an advocate of the middle class, speaking out against immigration and questioning President Obama’s citizenship. His ratings had been in decline, drawing an average viewership of 766,000 this year versus 953,000 during the 2008 presidential election, according to Bloomberg.com.

CNN allowed Dobbs to leave his contract early so he could pursue other opportunities.

Let’s process: With Dobbs slated to appear on Fox — on O’Reilly’s show, no less — will the cable airwaves implode with the sheer force of ego? Will the blowhards clash or bond over shared values? Will Dobbs bash CNN?

One thing is certain: We’ll be tuning in to find out.

