These Are The World's 12 Ugliest Animals

Not all animals are cute and fuzzy. Some are downright ugly, but they deserve love too. To that end, the Ugly Animal Preservation Society is looking to the public to help it pick a new mascot. Here are the 12 contenders.

They have teamed with the National Science + Engineering Competition and comedians like Stephen Fry and Simon Pegg to find the ugliest creature on Earth. The celebrity presenters have made campaign videos for their ugly animals of choice, which you can see on YouTube.

The Society aims to convince you that these “ugly” animals are just as important to our ecosystems as the cute and cuddly ones. They even have their own type of charm.

The winners will be announced on September 12, so vote now by liking the ugliest animal’s film on YouTube.

