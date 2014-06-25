The Makers Of The World's Tiniest Wireless Earbuds Shattered Their Kickstarter Goal

If the worst part about earbuds is the horrible tangle they create in your pocket, these Swedish earbuds have no worst part.

Earin launched its namesake product on Kickstarter earlier this month: the world’s smallest wireless headphones. It took less than two weeks for Earin to hit its $US240,000 goal.

Often wireless headphones are still wired, just to each other. The Earin earbuds are completely wireless. At two centimeters long and less than a centimeter and a half wide, they’re two little bullet shaped buds that connect to your device over Bluetooth and should sound relatively nice, according to Fast Company.

Without a tangle of wires attached, tiny earbuds like these would probably be easy to lose. Earin comes with a capsule carrying case, which is just over six centimeters long and doubles as an on-the-go charger. This is pretty much necessary — Earin promises only three hours of music listening time at maximum. And at the retail price of $US216, any wireless rocker will want to get the most they can out of these tiny titans.

