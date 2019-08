The newest tallest tower in the world is coming to dethrone the Burj Khalifa. The Tower at Dubai Creek Harbour will stand 3,045 feet tall, 328 feet taller than the Burj. The project is expected to be completed in 2020 and cost 1 billion dollars.

