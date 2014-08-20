The World's Tallest Roller Coaster Is Coming To Orlando

HHCP Architects The Skyscraper will tower over International Drive.

Orlando, Florida will soon be home to theworld’s tallest roller coaster, with a 570-foot drop. That’s equivalent to around 27 stories.

But the ride won’t be located in one of Orlando’s popular theme parks, Instead, it’s being built in the city’s International Drive neighbourhood, about 15 minutes away from Disney World and Islands of Adventure.

HHCP Architects It will be part of the Skyplex entertainment complex.

The coaster, called The Skyscraper, will be part of a 12-acre, $US200 million dollar indoor entertainment complex called Skyplex located atMango’s Tropical Café Orlando, a“restaurant and nightlife entertainment destination.”

HHCP Architects The view from the top.

The heart-pounding drop on the ride will actually spiral down a monolithic tower and will include “loops, dives, spirals and inversions,” weaving in and out of buildings throughout the complex.

“We’re extremely excited about creating a record-breaking, must-try attraction on International Drive,” said Joshua Wallack, Mango’s Tropical Café chief operating officer. Designer Michael Kitchen also emphasised the ride’s “very small footprint,” due to the spiral drop.

The Skyscraper will be 193 feet taller than Dreamworld’s Tower of Terror in Australia, the current record holder for tallest roller coaster.

Skyplex will break ground in 2015 and is expected to open in 2016.

