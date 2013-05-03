The 10 Tallest Buildings In The World

This morning, the spire went up at One World Trade centre in Manhattan.



Once it’s completed, the building will tower at 1,776 ft., making it the tallest building in the Western Hemisphere—but it still won’t be the tallest building in the world.

That title still belongs to the Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

The Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat ranks the currently standing tallest buildings in the world.

From North America to Asia to the Middle East, here are the world’s most monumental skyscrapers.

