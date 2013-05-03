The 10 Tallest Buildings In The World

This morning, the spire went up at One World Trade centre in Manhattan.

Once it’s completed, the building will tower at 1,776 ft., making it the tallest building in the Western Hemisphere—but it still won’t be the tallest building in the world.

That title still belongs to the Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

The Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat ranks the currently standing tallest buildings in the world.

From North America to Asia to the Middle East, here are the world’s most monumental skyscrapers.

#10 Guangzhou International Finance centre - Guangzhou, China. Height: 1439 feet

#9 KK100 - Shenzhen, China. Height: 1449 feet

#8 Willis Tower - Chicago, USA. Height: 1451 feet

#7 Zifeng Tower - Nanjing, China. Height: 1476 feet

#6 Petronas Towers 1 and 2 - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Height: 1483 feet

#5 International Commerce Centre - Hong Kong, China. Height: 1588 feet

#4 Shanghai World Financial centre - Shanghai, China. Height: 1614 feet

#3 Taipei 101 - Taipei, Taiwan. Height: 1667 feet

#2 Makkah Royal Clock Tower Hotel - Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Height: 1972 feet

#1 Burj Khalifa - Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Height: 2717 feet

But these buildings won't be the tallest for long.

