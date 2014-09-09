A London Home Being Billed As 'The World's Smallest' Can Be Yours For $US450,000

Alyson Penn
London tiny homeZoopla

A London home being billed as the “smallest house in the world” can be yours for £275,000 ($450,000), according to The Guardian.

The modern micro-home, set in the pricey North London neighbourhood of Islington, has only one room and is 188 square feet.

London tiny homeZoopla

The tiny house includes a lofted bed, accessible by way of the kitchen counter, a toilet in the shower, and a platform that acts as both a living room and dining room.

London tiny homeZoopla

“It’s possibly the smallest house in the world,” the listing agent told the Guardian. “It’s just been developed and put on the market. I think it will probably sell to an investor who’ll let it as a short-let on Airbnb. It’s a great crash pad for the area. It’s got everything a house would have and the space is cleverly used. There’s storage under the raised part of the living area, a patio out the front and a window. I’ve been to the property and it’s a really sweet house — it works.”

London tiny homeZoopla

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.