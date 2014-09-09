A London Home Being Billed As 'The World's Smallest' Can Be Yours For $US450,000

A London home being billed as the “smallest house in the world” can be yours for £275,000 ($450,000), according to The Guardian.

The modern micro-home, set in the pricey North London neighbourhood of Islington, has only one room and is 188 square feet.

The tiny house includes a lofted bed, accessible by way of the kitchen counter, a toilet in the shower, and a platform that acts as both a living room and dining room.

“It’s possibly the smallest house in the world,” the listing agent told the Guardian. “It’s just been developed and put on the market. I think it will probably sell to an investor who’ll let it as a short-let on Airbnb. It’s a great crash pad for the area. It’s got everything a house would have and the space is cleverly used. There’s storage under the raised part of the living area, a patio out the front and a window. I’ve been to the property and it’s a really sweet house — it works.”

