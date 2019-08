Forget multi-floor mega clubs and velvet ropes: Teledisko is so VIP, it only fits around 3 people. The converted phone booth in Berlin is the world’s smallest — and coolest — night club.

Story by Sophie-Claire Hoeller and editing by Stephen Parkhurst

Follow INSIDER on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.