European Scientists Have Unveiled The World's Smallest Car

A group of Dutch and Swiss scientists have manufactured the world’s smallest electric car; and it is tiny. The BBC reports that the minuscule vehicle is comprised of a single molecule. That molecule has four branches which act as wheels and is powered by a fine point of metal which draws electrons to the car when it is brought near.



According to science journal Nature, where the study into this tiny automobile was published, the molecule moves forward as different elements within it change shape due to the charge of electrons. After being charged 10 times the molecule is able to move six billionths of a meter.

However, the BBC also reported that there are two big problems arising out of this mini adventure. Firstly, the scientists admit that they are way off finding a practical use for such a small invention. Additionally, the experiment was conducted at temperatures of almost -450F in a vacuum. The next challenge is recreating the tiny car at room temperature.

