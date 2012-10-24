The 20 Worst Economies In The World

One of the slowest economies is also home to the fastest human alive.

The International Monetary Fund recently released its World Economic Outlook — and it’s not pretty.GDP growth projections growth for advanced economies were revised from 2.0 per cent to 1.5 per cent, while emerging markets were lowered from 6.0 per cent to 5.6 per cent.



Chief Economist Oliver Blanchard notes, “Explicit indexes of uncertainty, such as the VIX in the United States or the VStoxx in Europe, remain at fairly low levels.”

Blanchard suggests that this uncertainty is existential in nature, and reflects widespread doubt regarding the ability world leaders to solve the economic problems of our era. He acknowledges that the IMF’s forecasts may prove “too pessimistic” if uncertainty is reduced.

The IMF gives economic forecasts for 185 economies.

We scoured the IMF’s report and the CIA World Factbook to bring you the 20 slowest-growing economies according to their forecasted compounded annual growth rate from 2013 through 2017.

Characteristics for these underperformers includes:

Exposure to the financial crisis;

Reliance on exports;

Corruption problems;

Tourism is a dominant sector; and

Growth prospects limited by debt and/or austerity.

The countries are ranked based on compound annual growth rates (CAGR) through 2017.

