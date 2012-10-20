A 5-Foot-Wide Home In Poland Puts All Other 'Micro' Apartments To Shame

The world’s skinniest house is ready to be lived in.



At just five feet wide and a total of 46 square feet, this Warsaw, Poland apartment just might be the thinnest apartment in the world, according to The Daily Mail.

The “house” was built in an alley between two other buildings by Polish architect Jakub Szczesny. It’s so small you barely realise it’s there. This apartment puts the ones Mayor Bloomberg proposed for New York City to shame.

In reality, this apartment borders on unlivable. There are no windows, the fridge has room for just two sodas, and residents must climb a ladder to reach the bedroom.

The kitchen table only has room for two chairs. And as for the bathroom, there’s a toilet, and a shower that hovers almost directly over it.

This tiny abode is known as the Keret house – named after Israeli writer and filmmaker Etgar Keret, who has headed the art project and will live in the property, on-and-off, for six months.

Then, it will be rented out.

