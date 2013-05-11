Everyone knows that Brazilian women are among the hottest in the world, but what other nationalities do we think of as universally sexy?



MissTravel.com conducted a poll to discover the sexiest nationalities in the world.The travel blog polled over 30,000 single American women and over 13,000 American men, asking which nationalities they found sexiest.

The results weren’t exactly surprising: Men voted Colombian women as the hottest in the world, and women voted on British men as the hottest in the world. Americans also ranked high on both lists: The American men voted American women as the third-hottest nationality, and American women voted American men as the fifth-hottest nationality in the world. The results of the survey are below.

The Sexiest Women (according to American men):

Colombian Brazilian American Spanish Russian Dutch French Bulgarian Swedish Italian

The Sexiest Men (according to American women):

British Irish Brazilian Swedish American Spanish Scottish French Greek Puerto Rican

