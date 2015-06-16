These are the 7 coldest housing markets in the world

The global housing market continues to make a strong recovery.
But the boom is not being felt everywhere.
According to the Global Property Guide for the first quarter of 2015, home prices rose in 25 of the 38 housing markets worldwide in which inflation-adjusted statistics are available.
And so while there were only a few losers, here is a list of the seven worst-performing housing markets in the world, based on their inflation-adjusted, year-over-year price changes for the first quarter.
Home prices in Spain fell 2.12% year-over-year, an improvement from the 5.41% decrease in 2014.
Meanwhile, prices rose 0.38% in Q1 of 2015.
Source: Global Property Guide
Home prices in Mexico fell 2.43% year-over-year, compared to a rise of 0.82% in 2014.
Prices fell 3.42% in Q1 of 2015.
Source: Global Property Guide
Home prices in Dubai fell 2.72% year-over-year, much worse than the 31.57% rise recorded in 2014. Dubai has proven to be one of the world's most volatile real estate markets, with double-digit losses followed by double-digit gains in the past few years.
Prices fell 5.64% in Q1 of 2015.
Source: Global Property Guide
Home prices in Singapore fell 3.42% year-over-year, a greater drop than the 1.91% decrease recorded in 2014.
Prices fell 1.12% in Q1 of 2015.
Source: Global Property Guide
Home prices in Beijing fell 5.33% year-over-year, much worse than the 10.04% rise in 2014. Amid the declining real estate prices, the Chinese government is working to avoid a crash by easing mortgage restrictions and buying up unsold homes.
Prices fell 0.61% in Q1 of 2015.
Source: Global Property Guide
Home prices in Russia fell 9.61% year-over-year, worse than the 5.15% decline in 2014. A depressed property market is just one part of Russia's current financial crisis caused by falling oil prices and international sanctions.
Prices fell 6.44% in Q1 of 2015.
Source: Global Property Guide
Home prices in Kiev, Ukraine fell a staggering 36.51% year-over-year, much worse than the 2.92% decline recorded in 2014. Most of this drop is attributed to the hyperinflation experienced with the collapse of the Ukrainian hryvnia.
Prices fell 0.87% in Q1 of 2015.
Source: Global Property Guide
