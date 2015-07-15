The 17 safest banks in the world

Barbara Tasch, Amanda Macias
Despite all of the headlines about a banking crisis in Greece, Europe is home to the world’s safest commercial banks, according to a report by Global Finance Magazine.

The study compares 500 of the world’s largest banks and their “long-term foreign currency ratings” issued by Fitch, S&P, and Moody’s as of August 2014.

The banks are then given a score where 10 points are awarded for a AAA rating, 9 points for AA+ rating, and so on, according to
Andrew Cunningham, project coordinator for Global Finance Magazine.

The ranking does not include banks owned by other banks and government import-export finance institutions.

17. National Australia Bank

Country: Australia

Assets: $US752,585,000

Fitch: AA-

Moody's: Aa2

S&P: AA-

Global Finance ranking score: 22

Source: Global Finance Magazine

16. Royal Bank of Canada

Country: Canada

Assets: $US823,278,000

Fitch: AA

Moody's: Aa3

S&P: AA-

Global Finance ranking score: 22

Source: Global Finance Magazine

15. Rabobank

Country: Netherlands

Assets: $US929,719,000

Fitch: AA-

Moody's: Aa2

S&P: AA-

Global Finance ranking score: 22

Source: Global Finance Magazine

14. United Overseas Bank

Country: Singapore

Assets: $US224,634,000

Fitch: AA-

Moody's: Aa1

S&P: AA-

Global Finance ranking score: 23

Source: Global Finance Magazine

13. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp

Country: Singapore

Assets: $US267,485,000

Fitch: AA-

Moody's: Aa1

S&P: AA-

Global Finance ranking score: 23

Source: Global Finance Magazine

12. DBS Bank

Country: Singapore

Assets: $US317,729,000

Fitch: AA-

Moody's: Aa1

S&P: AA-

Global Finance ranking score: 23

Source: Global Finance Magazine

11. TD Bank Group

Country: Canada

Assets: $US824,916,000

Fitch: AA-

Moody's: Aa1

S&P: AA-

Global Finance ranking score: 23

Source: Global Finance Magazine

10. Société de Financement Local (SFIL)

Country: France

Assets: $US115,195,000

Fitch: AA

Moody's: Aa2

S&P: AA

Global Finance ranking score: 24

Source: Global Finance Magazine

9. Banque et Caisse d'Epargne de l'Etat

Country: Luxembourg

Assets: $US56,102,000

Fitch: N/R

Moody's: Aa1

S&P: AA+

Global Finance ranking score: 26

Source: Global Finance Magazine

7. NRW.BANK

Country: Germany

Assets: $US197,425,000

Fitch: AAA

Moody's: Aa1

S&P: AA-

Global Finance ranking score: 26

Source: Global Finance Magazine

6. Nederlandse Waterschapsbank

Country: Netherlands

Assets: $US100,500,000

Fitch: N/R

Moody's: Aaa

S&P: AA+

Global Finance ranking score: 27.5

Source: Global Finance Magazine

5. Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten

Country: Netherlands

Assets: $US180,917,000

Fitch: AAA

Moody's: Aaa

S&P: AA+

Global Finance ranking score: 29

Source: Global Finance Magazine

4. L-Bank

Country: Germany

Assets in millions: $US96,733,000

Fitch: AAA

Moody's: Aaa

S&P: AAA

Global Finance ranking score: 30

Source: Global Finance Magazine

3. Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank

Country: Germany

Assets: $US112,995,000

Fitch: AAA

Moody's: Aaa

S&P: AAA

Global Finance ranking score: 30

Source: Global Finance Magazine

2. Zürcher Kantonalbank

Country: Switzerland

Assets: $US167,927,000

Fitch: AAA

Moody's: Aaa

S&P: AAA

Global Finance ranking score: 30

Source: Global Finance Magazine

1. KfW

Country: Germany

Assets: $US640,953,000

Fitch: AAA

Moody's: Aaa

S&P: AAA

Global Finance ranking score: 30

Source: Global Finance Magazine

