The World's 10 Richest Law School Grads

Long before he seized control of Viacom in 1987, Redstone worked for the Department of Justice Tax Division and then briefly in private practice.

He earned his bachelor's degree and his J.D. from Harvard, and unlike most billionaires on this list, remained involved in the legal world for several years. After law school, he clerked at the U.S. Court of Appeals in San Francisco and taught law at the University of San Francisco and later at Boston University.

He then became a special assistant to the U.S. attorney general, helping litigate more than 50 cases, according to the New York Times. Last September, he donated $18 million to BU Law, helping fund the construction of a new building on their campus.

The executive chairman of CBS and Viacom also served in World War II, cracking coded messages sent by the Japanese high command. When he joined the Army, he was still an undergraduate at Harvard, where he finished his bachelor's in three years.

He lands at number 267 on Forbes' list of billionaires.