The 30 Richest Investors In The World

Forbes’ annual “World’s Billionaires List” is out for 2014 — and we’ve rounded up the richest in the financial and investments industries.
Some of these people will be familiar to you (i.e. Warren Buffett and George Soros) and some of them prefer to stay in the shadows, like Taiwan’s Tsai Wan-Tsai (he’s a huge name in Taiwanese finance).
According to the list, roughly two-thirds of the billionaires built their own fortunes, 13% inherited them and 21% have been adding on to fortunes they received.
That means you could probably still make it on the list yourself, right?
Rank: 224
Net-worth: $US6.2 billion
Age: 72
Source of Wealth: Franklin Resources
Rank: 196
Net-worth: $US6.9 billion
Age: 47
Source of Wealth: Investments
Rank: 196
Net-worth: $US6.9 billion
Age: 80
Source of Wealth: Investments
Rank: 191
Net-worth: $US7 billion
Age: 58
Source of Wealth: Investments
Rank: 183
Net-worth: $7.4 billion
Age: 61
Source of Wealth: Investments
Rank: 177
Net-worth: $US7.5 billion
Age: 81
Source of Wealth: Money management
Rank: 173
Net-worth: $US7.6 billion
Age: 84
Source of Wealth: Finance
Rank: 173
Net-worth: $US7.6 billion
Age: 73
Source of Wealth: Banking
Rank: 160
Net-worth: $US8.3 billion
Age: 83
Source of Wealth: Investments
Rank: 152
Net-worth: $US8.6 billion
Age: 49
Source of Wealth: Investments
Rank: 147
Net-worth: $US8.8 billion
Age: 69
Source of Wealth: Discount brokerage
Rank: 132
Net-worth: $US9.3 billion
Age: 83
Source of Wealth: Money management
Rank: 122
Net-worth: $US10 billion
Age: 56
Source of Wealth: Appaloosa Management
Rank: 122
Net-worth: $US10 billion
Age: 67
Source of Wealth: Blackstone Group
Rank: 113
Net-worth: $US10.4 billion
Age: 74
Source of Wealth: Investments
Rank: 109
Net-worth: $US10.9 billion
Age: 48
Source of Wealth: Investments
Rank: 106
Net-worth: $US11 billion
Age: 49
Source of Wealth: Banking and insurance
Rank: 106
Net-worth: $US11 billion
Age: 58
Source of Wealth: SAC Capital Advisors
Rank: 88
Net-worth: $US12.5 billion
Age: 75
Source of Wealth: Renaissance Technologies Corp.
Rank: 78
Net-worth: $US13.5 billion
Age: 58
Source of Wealth: Paulson & Co. Inc.
Rank: 73
Net-worth: $US14 billion
Age: 71
Source of Wealth: Leveraged buyouts
Rank: 72
Net-worth: $US14.2 billion
Age: 81
Source of Wealth: Banking
Rank: 69
Net-worth: $US14.4 billion
Age: 64
Source of Wealth: Bridgewater Associates
Rank: 55
Net-worth: $US16 billion
Age: 75
Source of Wealth: Banking
Rank: 30
Net-worth: $US20.4 billion
Age: 58
Source of Wealth: Investments
Rank: 26
Net-worth: $US23 billion
Age: 83
Source of Wealth: Soros Fund Management LLC
Rank: 25
Net-worth: $US24.5 billion
Age: 78
Source of Wealth: Icahn Capital Management
Rank: 16
Net-worth: $US33 billion
Age: 72
Source of Wealth: Bloomberg LP
Rank: 4
Net-worth: $US58.2 billion
Age: 83
Source of Wealth: CEO Berkshire Hathaway
