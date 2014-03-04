The 30 Richest Investors In The World

Forbes’ annual “World’s Billionaires List” is out for 2014 — and we’ve rounded up the richest in the financial and investments industries.

Some of these people will be familiar to you (i.e. Warren Buffett and George Soros) and some of them prefer to stay in the shadows, like Taiwan’s Tsai Wan-Tsai (he’s a huge name in Taiwanese finance).

According to the list, roughly two-thirds of the billionaires built their own fortunes, 13% inherited them and 21% have been adding on to fortunes they received.

That means you could probably still make it on the list yourself, right?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.