The 30 Richest Investors In The World

Amanda Macias
Prince alwaleedAP Photo

Forbes’ annual “World’s Billionaires List” is out for 2014 — and we’ve rounded up the richest in the financial and investments industries.

Some of these people will be familiar to you (i.e. Warren Buffett and George Soros) and some of them prefer to stay in the shadows, like Taiwan’s Tsai Wan-Tsai (he’s a huge name in Taiwanese finance).

According to the list, roughly two-thirds of the billionaires built their own fortunes, 13% inherited them and 21% have been adding on to fortunes they received.

That means you could probably still make it on the list yourself, right?

30. Rupert Johnson, Jr.

Rank: 224

Net-worth: $US6.2 billion

Age: 72

Source of Wealth: Franklin Resources

29. Suleiman Kerimov

Rank: 196

Net-worth: $US6.9 billion

Age: 47

Source of Wealth: Investments

28. Eli Broad

Rank: 196

Net-worth: $US6.9 billion

Age: 80

Source of Wealth: Investments

27. Graeme Hart

Rank: 191

Net-worth: $US7 billion

Age: 58

Source of Wealth: Investments

26. Vincent Bollore

Rank: 183

Net-worth: $7.4 billion

Age: 61

Source of Wealth: Investments

24. Charles Johnson

Rank: 177

Net-worth: $US7.5 billion

Age: 81

Source of Wealth: Money management

25. Tsai Wan-Tsai

Rank: 173

Net-worth: $US7.6 billion

Age: 84

Source of Wealth: Finance

23. R. Budi Hartono

Rank: 173

Net-worth: $US7.6 billion

Age: 73

Source of Wealth: Banking

22. August von Finck

Rank: 160

Net-worth: $US8.3 billion

Age: 83

Source of Wealth: Investments

21. Ludwig Merckle

Rank: 152

Net-worth: $US8.6 billion

Age: 49

Source of Wealth: Investments

20. Thomas Peterffy

Rank: 147

Net-worth: $US8.8 billion

Age: 69

Source of Wealth: Discount brokerage

19. Edward Johnson, III

Rank: 132

Net-worth: $US9.3 billion

Age: 83

Source of Wealth: Money management

18. David Tepper

Rank: 122

Net-worth: $US10 billion

Age: 56

Source of Wealth: Appaloosa Management

17. Stephen Schwarzman

Rank: 122

Net-worth: $US10 billion

Age: 67

Source of Wealth: Blackstone Group

16. Philip Anschutz

Rank: 113

Net-worth: $US10.4 billion

Age: 74

Source of Wealth: Investments

15. Mikhail Prokhorov

Rank: 109

Net-worth: $US10.9 billion

Age: 48

Source of Wealth: Investments

13. Petr Kellner

Rank: 106

Net-worth: $US11 billion

Age: 49

Source of Wealth: Banking and insurance

12. Steve Cohen

Rank: 106

Net-worth: $US11 billion

Age: 58

Source of Wealth: SAC Capital Advisors

11. James Simons

Rank: 88

Net-worth: $US12.5 billion

Age: 75

Source of Wealth: Renaissance Technologies Corp.

10. John Paulson

Rank: 78

Net-worth: $US13.5 billion

Age: 58

Source of Wealth: Paulson & Co. Inc.

9. Ronald Perelman

Rank: 73

Net-worth: $US14 billion

Age: 71

Source of Wealth: Leveraged buyouts

8. Luis Carlos Sarmiento

Rank: 72

Net-worth: $US14.2 billion

Age: 81

Source of Wealth: Banking

7. Ray Dalio

Rank: 69

Net-worth: $US14.4 billion

Age: 64

Source of Wealth: Bridgewater Associates

6. Joseph Safra

Rank: 55

Net-worth: $US16 billion

Age: 75

Source of Wealth: Banking

5. Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Alsaud

Rank: 30

Net-worth: $US20.4 billion

Age: 58

Source of Wealth: Investments

4. George Soros

Rank: 26

Net-worth: $US23 billion

Age: 83

Source of Wealth: Soros Fund Management LLC

3. Carl Icahn

Rank: 25

Net-worth: $US24.5 billion

Age: 78

Source of Wealth: Icahn Capital Management

2. Michael Bloomberg

Rank: 16

Net-worth: $US33 billion

Age: 72

Source of Wealth: Bloomberg LP

1. Warren Buffett

Rank: 4

Net-worth: $US58.2 billion

Age: 83

Source of Wealth: CEO Berkshire Hathaway

