The 10 Richest Countries In The World

Photo: mi55er

The global economy may be tanking, but there are plenty of countries that are doing pretty well.This list ranks a countries wealth based on its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) per capita.



It doesn’t matter if the following nations have a constitution or a king, they all have construction or manufacturing as a large part of their industry base.

Of course, some nice, big oil deposits don’t hurt either.

#10 is Austria with a GDP per capita of $39,711 The country responsible for the invention of PEZ comes in at No. 10 on the list, with a GDP per capita of $39,711. With a population of 8.41 million, most of whom speak German, Austria's main industries are construction, food, and metals. #9 is Ireland with a GDP per capita of $39,999 The land of the leprechauns, which has been the site of a bloody war for independence, boasts a GDP per capita of $39,999 and a population of 4.58 million. The country's main industries are metals, food, and textiles. #8 is the Netherlands with a GDP per capita of $42,447 This 2010 World Cup runner-up is known for its low unemployment rate and a GDP per capita of $42,447. It has a population of 16.68 million and its main industries include agriculture, metal, and engineering products. #7 is Switzerland with a GDP per capita of $46,424 Even though the world knows Switzerland for its invention of the Swiss Army knife and its chocolate, the country is actually a great place for investors. It claims a GDP per capita of $46,424 and a population of 7.86 million. The Swiss economy is based on tourism, machinery, and chemicals. # 6 is the United States with a GDP per capita of $47,084 The land of the free has a GDP per capita of $47,084 and is one of the most populated countries in the world, with more than 310 million residents. Its main industries include petroleum, steel, and motor vehicles. #5 is Singapore with a GDP per capita of $56,797 Singapore is a country in Southeast Asia made up of 63 islands, which collectively house 5.07 million people. The country's GDP per capita is $56,797 and its main industries include electronics, chemicals, and financial services. #4 is Norway with a GDP per capita of $56,920 The Kingdom of Norway is one of the few countries in the world still ruled by a monarch. In a country with a GDP per capita of $56,920, the state owns strategic areas of the economy, which is made up of petroleum and natural gas, and good processing. The European country is home 4.97 million people. #3 is the United Arab Emirates with a GDP per capita of $57,774 The third richest country in the world is also home to The Dubai Mall, the world's largest shopping mall. The country is made up of seven emirates, governed by a president and boasts an impressive GDP per capita of $57,744. The country is home to 8.26 million people and specialises in petroleum, petrochemicals, aluminium, and cement. #9 is Luxembourg with a GDP per capita of $89,562 This tiny European country, smaller than Rhode Island, has its own language and glories over a GDP per capita of $89,562. The Grand Duchy of Luxembourg's 0.51 million residents use three languages: French, German, and Luxembourgish. The country's largest industries are banking, financial services, iron and steel. #1 is Qatar with a GDP per capita of $91,379 The richest country in the world is Qatar, home to the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Arab nation has a $91,379 GDP per capita and 1.69 million residents. Like many Middle Eastern countries, crude oil production and refining play a large role in its industry. Of course some people are worth a lot most Meet the richest person in every country >

