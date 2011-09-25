The 10 Richest Countries In The World

Photo: mi55er
The global economy may be tanking, but there are plenty of countries that are doing pretty well.This list ranks a countries wealth based on its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) per capita.
It doesn’t matter if the following nations have a constitution or a king, they all have construction or manufacturing as a large part of their industry base.
Of course, some nice, big oil deposits don’t hurt either.
The country responsible for the invention of PEZ comes in at No. 10 on the list, with a GDP per capita of $39,711.
With a population of 8.41 million, most of whom speak German, Austria's main industries are construction, food, and metals.
The land of the leprechauns, which has been the site of a bloody war for independence, boasts a GDP per capita of $39,999 and a population of 4.58 million.
The country's main industries are metals, food, and textiles.
This 2010 World Cup runner-up is known for its low unemployment rate and a GDP per capita of $42,447.
It has a population of 16.68 million and its main industries include agriculture, metal, and engineering products.
Even though the world knows Switzerland for its invention of the Swiss Army knife and its chocolate, the country is actually a great place for investors.
It claims a GDP per capita of $46,424 and a population of 7.86 million. The Swiss economy is based on tourism, machinery, and chemicals.
The land of the free has a GDP per capita of $47,084 and is one of the most populated countries in the world, with more than 310 million residents.
Its main industries include petroleum, steel, and motor vehicles.
Singapore is a country in Southeast Asia made up of 63 islands, which collectively house 5.07 million people.
The country's GDP per capita is $56,797 and its main industries include electronics, chemicals, and financial services.
The Kingdom of Norway is one of the few countries in the world still ruled by a monarch.
In a country with a GDP per capita of $56,920, the state owns strategic areas of the economy, which is made up of petroleum and natural gas, and good processing.
The European country is home 4.97 million people.
The third richest country in the world is also home to The Dubai Mall, the world's largest shopping mall.
The country is made up of seven emirates, governed by a president and boasts an impressive GDP per capita of $57,744.
The country is home to 8.26 million people and specialises in petroleum, petrochemicals, aluminium, and cement.
This tiny European country, smaller than Rhode Island, has its own language and glories over a GDP per capita of $89,562.
The Grand Duchy of Luxembourg's 0.51 million residents use three languages: French, German, and Luxembourgish.
The country's largest industries are banking, financial services, iron and steel.
The richest country in the world is Qatar, home to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
The Arab nation has a $91,379 GDP per capita and 1.69 million residents.
Like many Middle Eastern countries, crude oil production and refining play a large role in its industry.
