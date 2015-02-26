One chart showing all the world's countries ranked by how big and rich they are

There’s a great chart going round from Ian Bremmer on Twitter, showing which countries have the strongest economies, and how big they are.

It’s from the World Bank’s International Comparison Program, which is one of the most exhaustive research sources on the world’s wealth and who’s got it.

GDP per capita (the size of a country’s economy, divided by the number of people living there) is measured on the vertical Y axis, and population (as a share of the world total) is measured along the horizontal X axis.

Here’s the chart:

It might surprise some people that countries like Russia and Mexico, which are often thought of as pretty poor, sit above the global average for GDP per capita (just the share of the economy per person living there).

It’s also clear from the chart just how massive India and China are, making up nearly half of the proportion of the countries below the “world average” line in terms of population.

Most of the world, about 70%, sits below the global average level (because the richest countries pull the average higher), and it’s a steep upward climb from there: The US makes up a big chunk of the rich world, with GDP per capita just shy of $US50,000 (£32,282), nearly four times the global average.

