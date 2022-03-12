I spent a night at the world’s narrowest hotel, and though my room was tiny it was an unforgettable stay. Take a look inside.

- I visited The Famous Star Hotel in Scotland, which is known as the world’s narrowest hotel.
- The hotel is located in Moffat, a small town known for stargazing.
- While my room was tiny, it still felt luxurious and made for a one-of-a-kind experience.
The hotel dates back to the 1600s, according to Marc Leighfield, who said he runs the hotel with his brother. Leighfield told me that his grandparents and parents took over the hotel from the previous owners in 1985, and that he and his brother have been managing it over the past couple of years.
The property was named the world’s narrowest detached hotel in the Guinness Book of Records in July 1987 — as I learned later, the hotel displays a certificate with this accolade near the check-in desk — and, according to Leighfield, it’s still considered the narrowest hotel today.
Leighfield told me that the hotel was previously known as The Star Hotel, but his grandfather and parents renamed it The Famous Star Hotel following their honor in the Guinness Book of Records.
Moffat is famous for stargazing. It is known as Europe’s first “dark sky town,” having adopted special street lighting to minimize light pollution, making it easier to see the stars at night, according to Go Stargazing, a website that informs the UK public about stargazing locations.
At first, I thought the town’s association with stars could have played a part in the hotel’s name, however Leighfield told me he believes this was a coincidence and he didn’t know why the original owners named it The Star Hotel.
A few minutes later, a member of staff appeared and had me check in and pay at the small desk. A double room for one night cost £75, or around $93. I paid extra for a bottle of prosecco upon arrival and for breakfast the next morning, so the final bill was £109, or around $142.
Our room was on the top floor, which took two steep flights of stairs to get to, as there is no elevator.
There are also living quarters for management, located by a private staircase that’s not accessible to the public, Leighfield told me.
The bed had two small sets of drawers and two lamps on each side. I thought the space around the bed was a little cramped, but I didn’t mind seeing as were only there for one night.
Later that evening, the hotel restaurant surprised us each with a complimentary drink, which they said was for my boyfriend’s birthday. (For full disclosure, I paid for the hotel stay since it was a personal trip and not for work.)
There was also a wardrobe beside the desk (not pictured).
I didn’t see any information about this when I booked the hotel, and it wasn’t mentioned when we checked in, but I didn’t mind as we never had an issue with the hot water during our stay. And, like the compact size of the rooms, it made sense given that we were staying in such a unique property.
The tea station, dressing table, and flat-screen TV, as well as the extra perks for my boyfriend’s birthday, made it an ideal hotel stay, in my opinion. Not to mention, the staff were all very kind and welcoming. We thoroughly enjoyed our visit.
I’d recommend the hotel to anyone looking for a quirky stay, especially those who enjoy stargazing and cozy small towns.
