World's Most EXTREME Weatherman: Jim Kosek

Early this morning, Jim Kosek Accuweather.com weatherman went on another tear during his weather forecast.



Kosek, a kind of Bill O’Reilly for the weather world, got really excited about this weekend’s big storm in Baltimore. “Oh boy, 14-22 inches of snow,” he starts out, quiet calmly. (Watch the video below) Then comes his verbal storm, screaming lines like:

“Our paralyzing, crippling, record-breaking storm comes TA-DAAAAY!”

“Road closures, flight cancellations in the hundreds, power outages by the tens of thousands, maybe the hundreds of thousands? Yes.”

“14 to 22 inches of SNOOOOOW winding down Saturday afternoon.”

“Tertiary problem, yeah I’ve been reading the dictionary, blowing and drifting AAHHH!”

“Can I get a one-way ticket to New Orleans? Sun comes back Sunday, Monday. Listen, I love crab cakes but we could replace them it jambalaya.”

Jim started out at Accuweather in 1986, and got interested in weather during his late teens. He was once a more traditional, straight-laced kinda guy. But in the late 90s, he decided to turn the weather forecast to 11. He records more than 40 segments a day.

Jim has said on air that it’s ok to be “juiced, tanked, a little under the influence,” while delivering the news.

According to Accuweather, Jim was moved off of East Coast city videos in November 2008. “We’ve started to get an avalanche of feedback asking for him to return. Do you miss (or maybe don’t miss) Jim Kosek too?” After an overwhelming response, he returned to air the shows on Accuweather, an independent company that operates in Pennsylvania.

You can get your weather anywhere, on your local TV station, the Internet, on an iPhone. Maybe some people, who are used to getting shouted at by so many media personalities these days, like getting their weather from characters like Jim Kosek. It’s good press for Accuweather.com, right?

Watch his Baltimore forecast:



Watch this Slate video, which profiled Kosek in 2008:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.