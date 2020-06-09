Kylian Mbappe, Jadon Sancho, and Mohamed Salah top the list of the 20 'most valuable' soccer players on the planet, but there's no room for Messi or Ronaldo

- The CIES Football Observatory has released its list of the 100 “Most Valuable” soccer players on the planet.
- Insider has listed the top 20 for you below.
- Kylian Mbappe, Jadon Sancho, and Mohamed Salah all make the cut, however there is no space for Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, who are ranked 22nd and 70th respectively.
- The list focuses on the relative transfer value of the player if they moved from their current club to another.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
T19. Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) – $US115 million
T19. Mason Mount (Chelsea) – $US115 million
T17. Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus) – $US118 million
T17. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) – $US118 million
16. Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich) — $US120 million
T14. Erling Braut Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) – $US121 million
T14. Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid) – $US121 million
13. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester United) – $US128 million
12. Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) – $US129 million
T10. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) — $US134 million
T10. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) — $US134 million
9. Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich) — $US150 million
8. Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) — $US153 million
7. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) — $US157 million
6. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) — $US163 million
5. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) – $US172 million
4. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) — $US192 million
3. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) — $US201 million
2. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) — $US219 million
1. Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint Germain) — $US291 million
Read more:
Insider’s Bundesliga Team of the Season, including Europe’s top scorer, the Bayern Munich Road Runner, and the son of a France icon
Insider’s Ligue 1 Team of the Season, including a 17-year-old wonder kid, a Portuguese prodigy, and the world’s most-hated FIFA player
Insider’s English Premier League Team of the Season, featuring the world’s best defender, an FC Barcelona reject, and a Slovakian superhero
A guide to every team and who to support in the Bundesliga, the German football league that’s the biggest sporting event to return during coronavirus
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.