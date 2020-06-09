Kylian Mbappe, Jadon Sancho, and Mohamed Salah top the list of the 20 'most valuable' soccer players on the planet, but there's no room for Messi or Ronaldo

Barnaby Lane
Getty/John Walton/DeFodi Images/Jean CatuffeMohamed Salah, Jadon Sancho, and Kylian Mbappe.
  • The CIES Football Observatory has released its list of the 100 “Most Valuable” soccer players on the planet.
  • Insider has listed the top 20 for you below.
  • Kylian Mbappe, Jadon Sancho, and Mohamed Salah all make the cut, however there is no space for Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, who are ranked 22nd and 70th respectively.
  • The list focuses on the relative transfer value of the player if they moved from their current club to another.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

T19. Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) – $US115 million

Getty/Aitor Alcalde

T19. Mason Mount (Chelsea) – $US115 million

Getty/Michael Regan

T17. Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus) – $US118 million

Getty/Pakawich Damrongkiattisak

T17. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) – $US118 million

Getty/Robbie Jay Barratt

16. Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich) — $US120 million

Getty/Julian Finney

T14. Erling Braut Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) – $US121 million

Getty/Ina Fassbender

T14. Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid) – $US121 million

Getty/Charlie Crowhurst

13. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester United) – $US128 million

Getty/Laurence Griffiths

12. Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) – $US129 million

Getty/Marc Atkins

T10. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) — $US134 million

Getty/Richard Heathcote

T10. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) — $US134 million

Getty/Marc Atkins

9. Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich) — $US150 million

Getty/TF Images

8. Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) — $US153 million

Getty/David Ramos

7. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) — $US157 million

Getty/Robbie Jay Barratt

6. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) — $US163 million

REUTERS/Phil Noble

5. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) – $US172 million

Associated Press

4. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) — $US192 million

Getty/Gonzalo Arroyo

3. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) — $US201 million

Getty/Alexandre Simoes

2. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) — $US219 million

Getty/Matt McNulty

1. Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint Germain) — $US291 million

Getty/Jean Catuffe

