The World's Most Jaw-Dropping Bank Headquarters

When most people think of a bank building, they think of a boring, non-descript glass and chrome structure devoid of any charm.

Not so for these titans of finance. They have invested in billion dollar bank buildings that ooze power, prestige and creativity, while also being eco-friendly.

Emporis, a leading global database of information about building and construction projects, put together a list of the most eye-catching bank buildings in the world entitled ‘The Architecture of Money — The World’s Most Spectacular Bank Buildings’, and kindly shared it with Business Insider.

From the soaring BofA tower in Midtown Manhattan to the prism-shaped Bank of China building in Hong Kong, these monuments to capitalism prove that it’s always been money that makes the world go round.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.