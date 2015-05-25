A new short movie claims to be 'The World's Most Relaxing Film' -- see for yourself

VisitVestsjælland created what they’re claiming is “The World’s Most Relaxing Film.” The film was created using the advice of experts from the fields of stress, mindfulness, nature therapy, medicine and music therapy. The film was recorded on the West Coast of Zealand (Sjællands Vestkyst), in Denmark.

Video courtesy of VisitVestsjælland

