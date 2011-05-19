The World's Most Precious Shoes: Diamond-Encrusted Creations from Chopard

Photo: The Rich Times

The Cannes Film Festival has become the place where the best design houses of the world battle over who gets to dress our favourite celebrities. If that involves studding stilettos with diamonds, sapphires and rubies, then so be it.

Chopard decided to go all out when the designer created footwear for super model Anja Rubik. Claimed to be the most precious shoes ever (certainly not the most expensive, since that would be these diamond studded solid gold ones), Anja should be thrilled with the footwear.

These diamond encrusted sandals from Chopard are made from rose gold, 22-karats worth of diamonds, 134 karats of rubellites and 199 karats of pink sapphires. Designer Guiseppe Zanotti was roped in to create these pink satin heels. Guiseppe claims these to be the most precious pair of shoes in the world.

The shoes will later be auctioned along with a matching pair of rose gold, pink sapphire and diamond hoop earrings. The proceeds will be used for fighting AIDS through AmfAR.

Other diamond studded heels–that are also certainly a lot more affordable–would be the Kianga. Chopard has not put any price on the heels, simply because they are not for retail sale.

“Chopard is a long-time supporter of AmfAR, and in particular of its gala in Cannes,” Chopard Co-President Caroline Gruosi-Scheufele said. “This year, we wished to support the charity through an idea than took shape when I met Giuseppe Zanotti. His talent has inspired a project combining our respective crafts.”

