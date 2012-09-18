The Most Powerful Woman In The News Industry Is Speaking At IGNITION

One of the world’s most powerful women is neither a CEO nor a head of state. She’s a journalist and author.



Jill Abramson, executive editor of the New York Times, was recently named the fifth-most powerful woman in the world by Forbes, and #64 in the list of the 70 most powerful people.

Here’s why Forbes ranked her there:

“In year one as the first woman at the top of the New York Times masthead, Jill Abramson has shuffled senior editorial staff and captained the 161-year-old publication through an ongoing digital transformation. Now behind a paywall, NYTimes.com has recruited more than half a million paid subscribers and attracts over 40 million unique visitors worldwide each month.”

Abramson is the first woman to head up the Times’ coverage, and describes the paper as having influence far beyond home-town reportage. She’ll address the future of the Times and of digital innovation in journalism in a special fireside chat at Business Insider’s IGNITION: Future of Digital conference, taking place Nov. 27-28, 2012, in New York.

IGNITION focuses on the future of digital business models, from publishing to mobile payments.

You can reserve your spot to hear from Abramson and other influential luminaries at IGNITION by registering here. Early-bird tickets expire at the end of September, so book now.

Here’s who is joining Abramson onstage:

Jeff Weiner, CEO, LinkedIn

Jeff Bewkes, CEO & Chairman, Time Warner

Dr Mehmet Oz, Host, “The Dr Oz Show”

Alan Rusbridger, Editor, The Guardian

Henrique de Castro, President, Global Media, Mobile & Platforms, Google

Steven Rosenblatt, CRO, Foursquare

Linda Boff, ED Global Digital Marketing, GE

Carolyn Everson, VP, Facebook

Bijan Sabet, General Partner, Spark Capital

And many more. Full list here.

Check out the agenda for more information on themes and interviews.

If we’re missing anything, let us know at [email protected] Companies interested in partnering with BI to sponsor the event can email [email protected]

See you in November!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.