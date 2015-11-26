'Time flies': Obama had an absolute blast 'pardoning' a turkey at the White House

Brett LoGiurato, Colin Campbell

President Barack Obama participated in the annual pre-Thanksgiving tradition of pardoning a turkey at the White House on Wednesday.

“This is my seventh year pardoning a turkey. Time flies,” he said, before the punchline.

“Even if turkeys don’t.”

Obama pardoned Abe, whom he deemed the “TOTUS” — Turkey of the United States.

But if something were to happen to Abe, another turkey — Honest — is supposedly ready to serve in the “TOTUS line of succession.”

It was a light-hearted affair throughout the proceedings.

Obama, standing next to his daughters, Sasha and Malia, cracked up as Abe gobbled at him:

Turkey laughPlay GIFYouTube/White House

He took time out to thank Sasha and Malia for ‘once again standing here with me.’ ‘They do this solely because this makes me feel good,’ he said.

Turkey awkwardPlay GIFYouTube/White House

Then he pardoned the turkey:

Turkey 1Play GIFYouTube/White House

Officially:

Turkey 2Play GIFYouTube/White House

Another successful turkey pardoning:

Turkey clapPlay GIFYouTube/WhiteHouse

