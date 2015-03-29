How the world's most powerful leaders looked when they were young

The world’s most powerful people come from pretty interesting places — there are former Marxist guerillas, spies and special forces commanders, along with the sort of political nerds you might expect.
Despite their fame, pictures of their early lives and careers are often hard to come across. We’ve tried to collect some of the best here.
It will be easier once all the world’s leaders have grown up with Facebook, and there’s a full and embarrassing record of their younger years — but you can make do with this until then.
A young Shinzo Abe, Japan's Prime Minister (bottom left) in 1956. He's pictured with his family, including father Shintaro Abe, who was the country's foreign minister.
Back in 1970 when this mugshot was taken, Brazilian president Dilma Rousseff was part of the guerrilla movement that fought against the country's military dictatorship.
In 1994, 19-year old future Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi appeared on Italy's Ruota della Fortuna (Wheel of Fortune) and won the equivalent of tens of thousands of euros.
Undated footage of a longer-haired Vladimir Putin in Russia -- Boris Yeltsin is out of shot to the right, suggesting the footage is from the early 1990s.
Current UK Prime Minister David Cameron while working for the Conservative party during the 1992 general election.
Before she became head of the world's most powerful central bank, Fed chair Janet Yellen was known as a keen student -- here she is at Fort Hamilton High School.
Here is French President Francois Hollande in 1981, when running for a position in France's parliament against Jacques Chirac, who also became President.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel with fellow Christian Democrat politician Lothar de Maiziere in 1990, before German reunification.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani rocking a very early hipster look while doing military service in the early 1970s, before the country's Islamic Revolution.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in 1972, shaking hands with President Zalman Shazar during his time in the Israeli Defence Forces.
At an event in North Korea during 2014, pictures of Kim Jong Un during his childhood -- dressed as a cute version of the brutal dictator he would become.
Pope Francis at age 12, while attending school at Colegio Salesiano Don Bosco de Ramos Mejía in his native Argentina, in 1948 or 1949.
King Salman of Saudi Arabia looking relaxed in an undated picture. Salman was made deputy governor of Riyadh at 19, in 1954, when the picture may date from.
