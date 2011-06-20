The World's Most Powerful Computer Equals One Million Desktop Computers Tied Together

Photo: Riken

Fujitsu’s “K” supercomputer has been crowned the world’s fastest according to semi-yearly rankings published Monday, performing 8.2 quadrillion calculations per second.This means that K is as fast as one million desktop computers tied together. It beats the world’s previous top five supercomputers combined.



K uses enough energy to power 10,000 homes.

K resides at the Riken Advanced Institute For Computational Science in Kobe, Japan, and will be used for “climate research, meteorology, disaster prevention, and meteorology” when it’s completed in 2012.

In second place is China’s Tianhe-1A supercomputer, and in third place is the United States’ supercomputer at Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Tennessee.

(Riken via Gizmodo)

