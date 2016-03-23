The 10 most popular travel destinations in the world, according to TripAdvisor

Shutterstock/Banana Republic imagesGet lost exploring the stunning temples of Siem Reap, Cambodia.
TripAdvisor just announced the winners of its 2016 Traveller’s Choice Awards for the best global and US destinations.
The list is based on the quantity and quality of user reviews and ratings of a destination’s hotels, restaurants, and attractions. Millions of reviews were considered over a 12-month period.
Besides ranking the top 10, TripAdvisor has also included the average nightly rate of booking a hotel at each destination, so you can know how much to expect to pay.
From Hanoi, Vietnam, to Rome, Italy, here are 10 beloved travel spots around the world to add to your bucket list.
10. Ubud, Indonesia -- Take in the array of restaurants, cafes, and eclectic craft shops that fill Ubud, Indonesia, before enjoying its majestic rice paddies and mountainous scenery. Ubud moved up five spots since last year's ranking, and has an average nightly rate of $134 for all bookable hotels.
9. New York, New York -- 'The city that never sleeps' offers travellers late-night clubs, 24-hour restaurants, and an extensive public transportation system that makes exploring the city easy. New York City moved up two places since last year's ranking, and has an average nightly rate of $326 for all bookable hotels.
8. Hanoi, Vietnam -- After exploring Hanoi's charming old quarter, enjoy its breathtaking temples and bustling streets filled with markets, art, and mouthwatering food. While Hanoi moved down four spots since last year's ranking, it boasts a pretty low average nightly rate of $77.
7. Rome, Italy -- You can spend the day exploring historic attractions like the Colosseum and The Vatican or indulge in a delicious meal at one of the city's many top-notch restaurants. Rome remains in the same spot as last year's ranking, and boasts an average nightly rate of $140 for all bookable hotels.
6. Prague, Czech Republic -- In Prague, visitors can explore museums, castles, cathedrals, and cobblestone alleys lined with cafes. Moving down one spot from last year's ranking, Prague boasts an average nightly rate of $94.
5. Siem Reap, Cambodia -- Here you can explore stunning canals, temples, shrines, and tombs that date back hundreds of years. While the city moved down three spots from last year's ranking, it has a low average nightly rate of $64.
4. Paris, France -- Besides its architectural gems, Paris is also home to chic boutiques, a wide collection of art, and some of the world's finest cuisine. Paris moved up five spots since last year's ranking, with an average nightly rate of $172.
3. Marrakech, Morocco -- Famous for its souks -- vibrant markets filled with spices, rugs, and various exotic goods -- Marrakech is also home to intricate gardens and ornate mosques. The city fell two spots since last year's ranking, with an average nightly rate of $104.
2. Istanbul, Turkey -- Head to Istanbul to see opulent Byzantine cathedrals, enjoy top-notch shopping, indulge in gourmet cuisine, and admire mesmerising views of the Bosphorus Strait. The city moved up one spot from last year's rankings, with an average nightly rate of $93.
1. London, United Kingdom -- From its lively pubs and sprawling gardens, to its historic buildings and multicultural food scene, London has a variety of experiences to offer travellers. The city moved up five spots since last year, taking the number one spot with an average nightly rate of $207.
