50 incredible hotels you should sleep in during your lifetime

Sophie-Claire Hoeller, Asta Thrastardottir
Manta resorthttp://www.wishweg.comThe Manta Resort on Pemba Island, off the coast of Tanzania.

You’re planning an unforgettable trip, so why not choose a hotel that’s equally memorable?

From ice palaces in Canada to underwater rooms in Africa, we’ve come up with 50 of the world’s most incredible hotels that will take any vacation to the next level.

Here’s our ultimate bucket list of 50 hotels everyone should stay in at least once in their lives.

Did we miss your dream hotel? Let us know in the comments.

Jennifer Polland and Alyson Penn contributed to an earlier version of this story.

Eat breakfast while watching zebras at the Little Mombo Camp in Botswana's Okavango Delta, which Travel + Leisure called the best hotel in the world in 2013.

Little Mombo Camp

Wake up to incredible views of the Eiffel Tower at the luxurious Shangri-La Hotel in Paris.

Facebook/Shangri La

Take a private boat to the Oberoi Udaivilas, named the Best Hotel In India by TripAdvisor.

Oberoi Udaivilas

Find solace at the Lodge at Kauri Cliffs, a private retreat located on 6,000 acres of New Zealand countryside.

Facebook/KauriCliffs

Explore Australia's sparsely populated Kangaroo Island from the comfort of The Southern Ocean Lodge, a sustainable hotel which was ranked the best hotel in Australia by Travel + Leisure.

Facebook/Southern Ocean Lodge

Hotel de Glace in Quebec is the first and only ice hotel in North America. It was first built in 2001 and is made of 15,000 tons of snow and 500,000 tons of ice every year.

© Luc Rousseau via Hotel de Glace

Gamble, drink, and indulge at the opulent Wynn Las Vegas, the best hotel in Vegas, according to Condé Nast Traveller.

Wynn Las Vegas

Soak in a private infinity-edge pool while overlooking the Great Barrier Reef at Qualia, a hotel on Australia's Hamilton Island, which Condé Nast Traveller named the best hotel in the world in 2012.

qualia

Enjoy stunning views and eat communal meals with safari guides at Beho Beho in Tanzania.

Courtesy of Beho Beho

Sip cocktails at the 'top of the world' at Lebua hotel in Bangkok.

Courtesy of Lebua

Nestle into a cave suite at the Gamirasu Cave Resort, which is carved into the rocks of Cappadocia, Turkey.

Gamirasu Cave Resort

Eat in a real-life aquarium at the underwater restaurant inside the Conrad Maldives Rangali Island hotel.

Facebook/ConradMaldivesRangaliIsland

Take a houseboat through the backwaters of Kerala, India.

Shutterstock.com / f9photos

Go glamping -- or glamorous camping -- at the Resort at Paws Up, a luxury retreat located on a 37,000-acre authentic working cattle ranch in western Montana.

Paws Up

Sleep in an architectural icon at Frank Gehry's Hotel Marqués de Riscal in Elciego, Spain.

Hotel Marqués

Sleep on a boat sans the sea sickness on the Sunborn Gibraltar yacht, which is anchored in Gibraltar on the southern coast of Spain.

Courtesy of Sunborn Gibraltar

Stay in a private over-water bungalow suite in the South Pacific's Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora, named one the best hotels in the world by Travel + Leisure.

Facebook/Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora

Enjoy spectacular views at the Berggasthaus Aescher guesthouse, which is nestled on the side of a mountain in the Swiss Alps.

Wikimedia Commons

Sleep sky-high at the Park Hyatt Tokyo, where guest rooms start on the 41st floor. The hotel was featured prominently in the film 'Lost in Translation.'

Courtesy of Hyatt

Sleep in glass igloos and gaze at the stars at Hotel Kakslauttanen, located in the wilderness of Finland.

Facebook/Kakslauttanen Arctic Resort

The Mihir Garh hotel, near Jodhpur in India, was built to resemble a sandcastle and was named the 'most extraordinary place to stay in 2014' by Lonely Planet.

MihirGarh.com

Watch the sun set over St. Lucia's verdant mountains from a private infinity pool at Jade Mountain St. Lucia.

Jade Mountain St. Lucia

Get pampered in a $15,000-per-night, 7,320-square-foot Palace Suite at Abu Dhabi's over-the-top Emirates Palace.

Kempinski Hotels

Swim in the award-winning infinity pools of the 5-star Hanging Gardens Ubud in Bali's rainforest.

The Hanging Gardens Ubud

Take in incredible views of the Mediterranean from each of the picture-perfect villas of the Katikies Hotel in Oia, a town on the Greek island of Santorini.

Facebook/Katikies Hotels Santorini

Climb into a room in Chile's Montana Magica Lodge, a conical treehouse that's run by an organisation whose mission is to protect and preserve the Temperate Rainforest of the Patagonian Forest.

Facebook/Montana Magica Lodge

Admire the views of Italy's stunning Amalfi Coast over breakfast at Le Sirenuse, which was named the best resort in Europe by Travel + Leisure.

Le Sirenuse

Escape to a private island and stay at The Brando, named after its former owner, Marlon Brando, who cared for the property on the atoll of Tetiaroa in French Polynesia.

The Brando

Live like royalty at the Crazy Bear Stadhampton, an opulent property in England that has sprawling gardens, an eclectic design, and 80 acres of working farmland.

Facebook/Crazy Bear

Immerse yourself in nature at Attrap' Rêves, where guests sleep in fully-furnished glass pods that make you feel like you're sleeping outdoors. There are several locations across France.

Facebook/Attrap Reves

Go deep underground at the suite at the Grand Canyon Caverns, which sits 220 feet underground and is surrounded by 65-million-year-old 'walls.'

Grand Canyon Caverns

Wake up in the sea while staying in the underwater room at the Manta Resort on Pemba Island, off the coast of Tanzania.

http://www.wishweg.com

Soak in incredible views of the sea at the Hotel Cala di Volpe in Italy's Costa Smeralda. The hotel was built to resemble a charming fishing village.

Cala di Volpe

Explore the sea, mountains, and ice fields of the remote Torres del Paine National Park at the Hotel Salto Chico/Explora Patagonia in Chile.

Hotel Salto Chico

Dine like a sultan at the Ciragan Palace Kempinski in Istanbul, Turkey, which is comprised of two buildings: a historic palace with a restaurant that serves Ottoman-era dishes, plus an adjoining modern hotel.

Courtesy of Ciragan Palace Kempinski

Spend a night in Le Meurice, one of Paris's most iconic Palace Hotels, which is set in the center of several art museums and contains views of the Tuileries Garden.

Facebook/ Le Meurice

Make some new, long-legged friends in Kenya's Giraffe Manor, where the spotted animals roam the property and sometimes even pop in for breakfast.

Giraffe Manor

Channel your inner child at the Treehouse Lodge, located in the Gandoca-Manzanillo Wildlife Refuge in Costa Rica.

Treehouse Lodge Costa Rica

Dine inside a cave at the Hotel Grotta Palazzese in Polignano a Mare in Puglia, Italy. It's famous for its restaurant, which sits in an original limestone cave.

Facebook/GrottaPalazzeseItaly

Stay at the eco-friendly Post Ranch Inn, a luxury resort perched atop the cliffs of Big Sur, California.

Facebook/PostRanchInn

Stay in the ultra-modern Fogo Island Inn, which is perched on stilts atop jagged rocks on the northern coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

Fogo Island Inn

Soak in incredible city views at the Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong, one of the world's highest hotels.

Facebook / Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong

Taste fine Australian wines at the Thorngrove Manor Hotel in Adelaide Hills, southern Australia's oldest wine producing region. Even though downtown Adelaide is just 20 minutes away, it feels like a respite from the city hustle.

Facebook/Thorngrove Manor Hotel

Stay in the Gili Lankanfushi, a luxury bungalow retreat in the Maldives that implements a strict 'no news, no shoes' policy.

Gili Lankanfushi Maldives/Facebook

Step back in time to America's Gilded Age at The Chanler, a historic 19th-century mansion on a cliff in Newport, Rhode Island.

The Chanler at Cliff Rock

