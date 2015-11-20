50 incredible hotels you should sleep in during your lifetime

http://www.wishweg.comThe Manta Resort on Pemba Island, off the coast of Tanzania.
You’re planning an unforgettable trip, so why not choose a hotel that’s equally memorable?
From ice palaces in Canada to underwater rooms in Africa, we’ve come up with 50 of the world’s most incredible hotels that will take any vacation to the next level.
Here’s our ultimate bucket list of 50 hotels everyone should stay in at least once in their lives.
Did we miss your dream hotel? Let us know in the comments.
Jennifer Polland and Alyson Penn contributed to an earlier version of this story.
Eat breakfast while watching zebras at the Little Mombo Camp in Botswana's Okavango Delta, which Travel + Leisure called the best hotel in the world in 2013.
Find solace at the Lodge at Kauri Cliffs, a private retreat located on 6,000 acres of New Zealand countryside.
Explore Australia's sparsely populated Kangaroo Island from the comfort of The Southern Ocean Lodge, a sustainable hotel which was ranked the best hotel in Australia by Travel + Leisure.
Hotel de Glace in Quebec is the first and only ice hotel in North America. It was first built in 2001 and is made of 15,000 tons of snow and 500,000 tons of ice every year.
Gamble, drink, and indulge at the opulent Wynn Las Vegas, the best hotel in Vegas, according to Condé Nast Traveller.
Soak in a private infinity-edge pool while overlooking the Great Barrier Reef at Qualia, a hotel on Australia's Hamilton Island, which Condé Nast Traveller named the best hotel in the world in 2012.
Nestle into a cave suite at the Gamirasu Cave Resort, which is carved into the rocks of Cappadocia, Turkey.
Eat in a real-life aquarium at the underwater restaurant inside the Conrad Maldives Rangali Island hotel.
Go glamping -- or glamorous camping -- at the Resort at Paws Up, a luxury retreat located on a 37,000-acre authentic working cattle ranch in western Montana.
Sleep on a boat sans the sea sickness on the Sunborn Gibraltar yacht, which is anchored in Gibraltar on the southern coast of Spain.
Stay in a private over-water bungalow suite in the South Pacific's Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora, named one the best hotels in the world by Travel + Leisure.
Enjoy spectacular views at the Berggasthaus Aescher guesthouse, which is nestled on the side of a mountain in the Swiss Alps.
Sleep sky-high at the Park Hyatt Tokyo, where guest rooms start on the 41st floor. The hotel was featured prominently in the film 'Lost in Translation.'
Sleep in glass igloos and gaze at the stars at Hotel Kakslauttanen, located in the wilderness of Finland.
The Mihir Garh hotel, near Jodhpur in India, was built to resemble a sandcastle and was named the 'most extraordinary place to stay in 2014' by Lonely Planet.
Watch the sun set over St. Lucia's verdant mountains from a private infinity pool at Jade Mountain St. Lucia.
Get pampered in a $15,000-per-night, 7,320-square-foot Palace Suite at Abu Dhabi's over-the-top Emirates Palace.
Take in incredible views of the Mediterranean from each of the picture-perfect villas of the Katikies Hotel in Oia, a town on the Greek island of Santorini.
Climb into a room in Chile's Montana Magica Lodge, a conical treehouse that's run by an organisation whose mission is to protect and preserve the Temperate Rainforest of the Patagonian Forest.
Admire the views of Italy's stunning Amalfi Coast over breakfast at Le Sirenuse, which was named the best resort in Europe by Travel + Leisure.
Escape to a private island and stay at The Brando, named after its former owner, Marlon Brando, who cared for the property on the atoll of Tetiaroa in French Polynesia.
Live like royalty at the Crazy Bear Stadhampton, an opulent property in England that has sprawling gardens, an eclectic design, and 80 acres of working farmland.
Immerse yourself in nature at Attrap' Rêves, where guests sleep in fully-furnished glass pods that make you feel like you're sleeping outdoors. There are several locations across France.
Go deep underground at the suite at the Grand Canyon Caverns, which sits 220 feet underground and is surrounded by 65-million-year-old 'walls.'
Wake up in the sea while staying in the underwater room at the Manta Resort on Pemba Island, off the coast of Tanzania.
Soak in incredible views of the sea at the Hotel Cala di Volpe in Italy's Costa Smeralda. The hotel was built to resemble a charming fishing village.
Explore the sea, mountains, and ice fields of the remote Torres del Paine National Park at the Hotel Salto Chico/Explora Patagonia in Chile.
Dine like a sultan at the Ciragan Palace Kempinski in Istanbul, Turkey, which is comprised of two buildings: a historic palace with a restaurant that serves Ottoman-era dishes, plus an adjoining modern hotel.
Spend a night in Le Meurice, one of Paris's most iconic Palace Hotels, which is set in the center of several art museums and contains views of the Tuileries Garden.
Make some new, long-legged friends in Kenya's Giraffe Manor, where the spotted animals roam the property and sometimes even pop in for breakfast.
Channel your inner child at the Treehouse Lodge, located in the Gandoca-Manzanillo Wildlife Refuge in Costa Rica.
Dine inside a cave at the Hotel Grotta Palazzese in Polignano a Mare in Puglia, Italy. It's famous for its restaurant, which sits in an original limestone cave.
Stay at the eco-friendly Post Ranch Inn, a luxury resort perched atop the cliffs of Big Sur, California.
Stay in the ultra-modern Fogo Island Inn, which is perched on stilts atop jagged rocks on the northern coast of Newfoundland, Canada.
Taste fine Australian wines at the Thorngrove Manor Hotel in Adelaide Hills, southern Australia's oldest wine producing region. Even though downtown Adelaide is just 20 minutes away, it feels like a respite from the city hustle.
Stay in the Gili Lankanfushi, a luxury bungalow retreat in the Maldives that implements a strict 'no news, no shoes' policy.
Step back in time to America's Gilded Age at The Chanler, a historic 19th-century mansion on a cliff in Newport, Rhode Island.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.