The top 10 most in-demand employers in America

Google, Apple, and Facebook are known for offering attractive perks, great pay, and excellent workplace cultures — so it’s no surprise that they’re also three of the country’s most sought-after places to work right now.

That’s according to a new ranking of the 100 most in-demand employers by LinkedIn.

The fourth annual list, announced Tuesday at LinkedIn’s Talent Connect conference, is based on an analysis of more than 35 billion interactions between companies and members on the professional networking site.

LinkedIn specifically looked at member awareness of every company (how many people have viewed their employees’ profiles within the past year), engagement on LinkedIn (how many members have followed the company’s Company or Career Page within the past year), and member interest in jobs at each company on (how many members have viewed or applied for a company’s jobs on LinkedIn in the past year).

Google snags the No. 1 spot for a fourth consecutive year.

Here’s the full ranking of 100 companies. Below you’ll find the top 10 and some highlights:

