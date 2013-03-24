These 13 Countries Are More Gay Friendly Than America

Dutch born Stephan Hengst (R) kisses his husband, American-born Patrick Decker, after being married by Amsterdam’s Mayor Job Cohen on an official wedding boat during the Gay Pride Canal Parade in Amsterdam August 1, 2009.

The U.S. Supreme Court is hearing two huge gay marriage cases next week.



But America still lags behind several other countries when it comes to equality for gays and lesbians.

With nearly half of Americans supporting gay marriage, gay rights advocates are hoping the U.S. will follow the lead of western European governments in establishing stronger federal legal protections for gay couples.

Eleven countries have legalized same-sex marriage so far, according to the Pew Research centre, and seven of them are in western Europe or Scandinavia. And just one country each in Latin America and Africa allows gay couples to marry.

This list includes all the countries that have legalized gay marriage and a couple that have strong anti-discrimination laws and protections for same-sex relationships.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.