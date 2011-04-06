VIDEO: Watch A Woman Eat The World's Most Expensive Hot Dog

Serendipity 3 now has on their menu the world’s most expensive hot dog – a pure beef foot long grilled in truffle oil which is then placed in a pretzel bread bun imported from Germany. It’s also topped with duck foie gras and other expensive sounding condiments.



The “Serendipity Foot Long Haute Dog” set the Guinness World Record for most expensive hot dog last summer when it sold for $69. Now, anyone with the cash can try the lavish “haute dog” and judge for themselves whether this is worthy of being the most expensive hot dog in the world.

Here’s video of the “Haute Dog” (via NYDailyNews):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

And Check Out More Ridiculously Expensive Restaurant Dishes HERE >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.