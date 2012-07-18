World's Most Expensive 'Douche Burger' Takes Aim At The 1 per cent

Photo: Facebook / 666 Burger

New York City food truck 666 Burger has debuted a crudely-named (and scary) menu item that might be the most expensive of its kind in the world.Behold the Douche Burger, “a f–cking burger filled and topped with rich people’s s–t,” co-owner Franz Aliquo, 36, wrote on Facebook. For just $666, it’s yours.



True to form, the burger made of expensive ingredients: “Kobe beef patty (wrapped in gold leaf), foie gras, caviar, lobster, truffles, imported aged gruyere cheese (melted with champagne steam) kopi luwak bbq sauce and Himalayan rock salt,” says Aliquo. “It may not taste good, but it will make you feel rich as f–k. Douche.”

If Aliquo sounds a tad vitriolic, there’s good reason.

“The idea came from our deep-seated disgust and hatred of all the other douche burgers out there,” he told Businessweek. “A burger is just about meat, bun and cheese. All this other stuff just ruins the flavour.”

He’s referring to Guinness Book of World Records recipient, the Serendipity burger ($295), which comes piled high with Japanese Wagyu beef, James Montgomery cheddar cheese, black truffles and a fried quail egg.

“The one from Serendipity comes with a diamond-encrusted gold toothpick,” said Aliquo. “Then you’re not really buying a burger, you’re buying a diamond toothpick with a burger attached. Just be real about it.”

So how does the gourmand define a real burger? Put simply, meat, cheese and bread. Lettuce and tomato come second.

But as for whether the Douche Burger’s a joke, Aliquo said it’s definitely not. He’s happy to take your money, but he’s still going to call you a douche.

Can’t afford to dine out? See what groceries to buy and skip at the warehouse club >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.