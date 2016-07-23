World's most expensive doughnut is topped with Cristal champagne caviar

Getty Images/John Phillips That’s a lot of dough for some dough.

If you thought the world of crazy decadent, insanely expensive doughnuts peaked with Brooklyn’s $100

gold-coated champagne doughnut, you were wrong.

Really wrong.

The Luxury Zebra Cro. sold at London’s Dum Dum Donutterie takes the cake at almost 20 times the price.

Topped with Cristal caviar, the £1,500 — roughly $1,975 — doughnut reigns supreme as the most expensive pastry in the world.

The black-and-white doughnut is made with saffron-infused butter croissant dough, Tahitian gold vanilla beans, and rare Amedei Porcelana chocolate, and is topped with Cristal ros

é champagne caviar and gold leaf flakes.

“After months of testing flavour combinations with some of the world’s rarest and specially sourced ingredients, I’ve created the most luxurious Cro I’ve tasted!” Dum Dum Donutterie founder Paul Hurley told the Mirror.

The doughnut was created to celebrate London’s Just Eat Food Fest, which takes place July 22 to 24.

